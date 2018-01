AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is working to control several small grass fires along Interstate 35 in north Austin.

The fires are along the southbound portion of the interstate from Tech Ridge Boulevard to Braker Lane. AFD has not said what caused the fires, but tweeted “With the windy dry conditions pls (sic) encourage folks to be mindful of outdoor activities.” It added that the area has experienced several grass fires recently.

Drivers can expect traffic delays in the area.

Crews are getting the several grass fires along IH35 wrapped up. Again, PLEASE be mindful of outdoor activities. Grasses and brush are very dry. We’ve experienced several grass fires recently. Expect traffic delays on IH35 SB from Tech Ridge to Rundberg. pic.twitter.com/sZGGWb4fOF — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 18, 2018

A burn ban is not currently in effect for Travis County.