VIDEO: Officer slips and slides directing traffic on icy Texas road

TEXARKANA, Texas (KXAN) — As an ice storm moved through Texas, a police officer’s near-fall served as a good reminder for people to be careful on icy roads and sidewalks.

Texarkana Police officer Clint Akin was directing traffic Tuesday when he slipped — and his dash cam caught him trying to right himself before grabbing ahold of a bar on the front of his patrol car. The department posted the clip on social media, saying “If you don’t REALLY have to be out, stay where you are. Don’t take a chance.”

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to five falls between midnight and 5 p.m. Tuesday. AARP has this set of tips for people to “fall safely” if they feel they’re losing control on the ice (or just in general):

Stay bent: Bend elbows and knees to soften the impact, and try not to become rigid or try to catch yourself

Protect your head: If you’re falling forward, turn your face to the side. If you’re falling backward, try to tuck your chin into your chest

Land on muscle, not bone: Try to hit the ground with the muscles in your back, rear or thighs

Keep falling: If you roll with the fall, the impact is spread across your body, instead of one particular area.