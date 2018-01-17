Three men charged in connection with slain Houston-area couple

SPRING, Texas (KXAN) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the murders of a couple in their Spring home.

KPRC reports Erick Alfredo Peralta, 20; Aakiel Ricardo Kendrick, 21; and Khari Ty Kendrick, 23, have all been charged with capital murder. After releasing surveillance video of two of the possible suspects, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they received numerous tips regarding who the two men could be.

Authorities said they were able to find the Lincoln Navigator seen in the video and subsequently the three suspects. Investigators said one of the men confessed to the crime but the other two chose not to speak, KPRC reports.

Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61 years old, were found shot to death in their home on Saturday. The couple’s hands and feet were also bound. Evidence indicates the couple was ambushed in their garage and forced into their home on Thursday night, but the couple’s bodies weren’t found until a couple of days later.

The suspects stole guns and other valuables, plus a Porsche Panamera that was found Sunday in a parking lot.