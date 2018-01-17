Six Jason’s Deli locations in Austin-area potentially hit by data breach

Jason's Deli (KXAN File Photo)
Jason's Deli on East 41st Street in Austin (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jason’s Deli has released a list of its stores potentially affected by a data breach, including five of its restaurants in Austin and one in Round Rock.

The company was first notified of the breach by a payment processor on Dec. 22, 2017. The personnel reported there was a large amount of credit card information for sale on the “dark web” and at least a portion of the data came from Jason’s Deli locations.

Investigators determined that criminals used malware to scrape credit card information at Jason’s Deli restaurants starting on June 8, 2017. The company says the breach was contained and the malware was disabled in all of the locations where it was found. The Austin-area locations are listed below:

  • 13729 Research Blvd., Austin
  • 9600 S. Interstate 35, Austin
  • 3300 Bee Cave Rd., Austin
  • 10225 Research Blvd., Austin
  • 1000 E. 41st St. Ste. 940, Austin
  • 117 Louis Henna Blvd., Round Rock

Around 2 million card numbers may have been impacted by the breach, including the cardholder name, credit or debit card number, expiration date, cardholder verification value and service code.

This does not include the three-digit number on the back of some cards or the four-digit number on the front of cards like American Express. The track data does not include debit card PINs, either.

Jason’s Deli says they are working closely with federal law enforcement as well as third-party forensics and cyber security works to investigate the breach.

The company is asking customers who may have been affected to look at the list of affected restaurants and review their card statements for any unauthorized charges. If you think you’ve been affected by the breach, call your credit or debit card company to report the unauthorized activity and contact Jason’s Deli at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or call 409-838-1976 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. central).

The company says you can also get a copy of your free credit report from each of the three nationwide credit reporting agencies at www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

For more information on the breach, visit jasonsdeli.com/data-breach.

