Number of possible MLS stadium sites narrows as favorite emerges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two possible sites for a Major League Soccer stadium in Austin have been ruled out by Precourt Sports Ventures, the company considering moving Ohio’s Columbus Crew Soccer Club to Austin.

Richard Suttle, a lobbyist and attorney at Armburst & Brown representing Precourt Sports Ventures, said the Travis County Exposition Center has been eliminated from the original five possible sites.

The city of Austin put out a list of possible sites on city-owned land for a professional soccer stadium on “underutilized” tracts in December. A vacant lot at Interstate 35 and St. John’s Avenue, the former site of a Home Depot, has also been ruled out.

That means three possible sites remain:

Butler Shores at Town Lake Metro Park/Toomey Fields — currently baseball fields that line Barton Creek and Lady Bird Lake in south Austin

Guerrero Metro Park — currently baseball fields east of South Pleasant Valley Road and south of the Colorado River in southeast Austin

10414 McKalla Place, located in the southeast corner of Burnet Road and West Braker Lane in north Austin

Suttle says the Butler Shores site is the preferred location for the company, previously described by the owners as a “virtually perfect” location in the urban core of Austin.

“For us, the key is going to be finding the right stadium location in the urban fabric of Austin, so that’s what we’re going to start work on in the coming months,” said owner Anthony Precourt in an October interview with KXAN’s Roger Wallace.

The company said December survey results showed three out of four Austinites want a MLS club brought to town, out of 400 people polled by Opinion Analysts.

Map of five initial proposed locations