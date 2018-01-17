New salvage grocery store offers discounts

By Published: Updated:
Angie's Discount Grocery in Round Rock is a salvage grocery store, offering products with dents and items that are passed their "Sell By" or Best if Used By" dates. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It doesn’t take long to rack up a hefty grocery bill, especially if you have a family to feed. That is why Angie Seto decided to open up what she believes is the Austin area’s first salvage grocery store.

“I stayed at home with our kids when they were little and there were times that we really had to piece together money,” explains Seto. “I think regardless of where the economy is at, there’s always people that need to save money, groceries have gotten expensive.”

Angie’s Discount Grocery in Round Rock sells food at least 30 percent off, but the products may be dented or are past their “Sell By” dates.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets looks at whether it’s safe to eat foods that are past their “Sell By” dates. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s