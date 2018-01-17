New salvage grocery store offers discounts

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It doesn’t take long to rack up a hefty grocery bill, especially if you have a family to feed. That is why Angie Seto decided to open up what she believes is the Austin area’s first salvage grocery store.

“I stayed at home with our kids when they were little and there were times that we really had to piece together money,” explains Seto. “I think regardless of where the economy is at, there’s always people that need to save money, groceries have gotten expensive.”

Angie’s Discount Grocery in Round Rock sells food at least 30 percent off, but the products may be dented or are past their “Sell By” dates.

