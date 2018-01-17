IRS reminding employers to be leery of phishing scams asking for W-2s

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As companies start sending out their employees W-2 forms, the Internal Revenue Service wants to remind employers to be careful about a phishing scam that targets people who work on payroll.

Last year, the IRS says more than 200 employers fell victim to the phishing scam, which translated into hundreds of thousands of employees who had their information compromised. The IRS says the Form W-2 scam has emergeed as one of the most dangerous phishing emails in the tax community.

The scam works by thieves identifying the person or persons who have access to W-2 forms in a business. By using spoof emails, the criminals pose as executives and send emails to payroll personnel requesting copies of employess’ W-2 forms. Once criminals have access to the W-2 forms, they can use that information for fraudulent tax returns or post it for sale on the Dark web.

Last year, the city of San Marcos fell victim to the scam. Hundreds of city employees’ information was compromised.

Because of the uptick in complaints, the IRS implemented a new process by which employers should report scams. The IRS established a special email notification address specifically for employers to report Form W-2 data thefts.

Here’s how Form W-2 scam victims can notify the IRS:

• Email dataloss@irs.gov to notify the IRS of a Form W-2 data loss and provide contact information, as listed below.
• In the subject line, type “W2 Data Loss” so that the email can be routed properly. Do not attach any employee personally identifiable information data.
• Include the following:

    • Business name
    • Business employer identification number (EIN) associated with the data loss
    • Contact name
    • Contact phone number
    • Summary of how the data loss occurred
    • Volume of employees impacted

Businesses and organizations that fall victim to the scam and/or organizations that only receive a suspect email but do not fall victim to the scam should send the full email headers to phishing@irs.gov and use “W2 Scam” in the subject line.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s