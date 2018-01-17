High energy load expected between 7 and 8 a.m.

Texas breaks energy usage record.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin experiences its coldest morning in a year, the group is expecting people’s use of electricity to peak Wednesday morning.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, expects a “significantly high load” at an energy peak between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and is asking people to conserve energy if they can. It says “historically high usage” and low temperatures will cause the peak.

Here are ERCOT’s tips to conserving energy, especially during peak times when the electrical grid can experience a strain:

  • Keep thermostats as low as comfortably possible — preferably lower than 68 degrees
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances
  • Avoid running large appliances (washers, dryers, electric ovens) during peak demand hours
  • Close shades and blinds at night to reduce heat loss, and open them during the day to let the sun’s heat come in
  • Businesses can minimize electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment
  • Large electricity consumers should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production

ERCOT manages the flow of power to almost 24 million customers in Texas. During 2011’s severe ice storm, ERCOT had rotating outages because of the cold, which caused generators to go offline. This time around, ERCOT says it is better prepared and there is enough electricity to cover Texans.

