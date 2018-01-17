Herman hires Herb Hand from Auburn

Related Coverage PHOTOS: Longhorns celebrate Texas Bowl victory

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Herman has hired Herb Hand as UT’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach after two years at Auburn coaching the offensive line.

“We are extremely excited and honored to be joining the Longhorn family,” Hand said. “We had a great situation at Auburn and were very happy there, but the opportunity to come to Austin, to work with Coach Herman and the Texas staff, to be a part of the history and tradition at The University of Texas, it was one we could not pass up.”

“The University of Texas and Longhorn Football speak for themselves in terms of history, tradition and pride in college football,” Hand said. “The Longhorn logo, the burnt orange color, the words ‘Hook ‘em Horns’ are all iconic in the national landscape of college football. I’m very excited to recruit the best players in the country from the finest high school programs in the nation – located in the great state of Texas with the backing of those icons.”

“Through recruiting over the years, I’ve had the pleasure to travel throughout the state and have developed some great relationships. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with some former players, old teammates and the high school coaches I’ve met in the past.”

“Though we haven’t worked together or personally met before discussing our position, Herb is someone I’ve admired since our teams played each other at Rice and Tulsa,” Herman said. “I was extremely impressed then and have continued to be in the years since. As an aspiring young coach, I spent a great deal of time studying the best offenses around the country, and his group was continually one of them. They were as well coached up front as I’ve seen, so when I was looking to fill our 10th coach position and he was interested, we had a great visit, and we’re thrilled we were able to get him.”

Hand will share offensive coordinator duties with Tim Beck.

Hand is a three-time finalist for Offensive Line Coach of the Year by Football Scoop. Hand also had coaching stops at Penn State, Vanderbilt, Tulsa, and West Virginia.

Hand earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Hamilton College in 1990, where he was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Continentals, serving as team captain and earning All-NESCAC honors in 1989. He earned a master’s degree in business administration in 1993 from West Virginia Wesleyan while serving as a graduate assistant.