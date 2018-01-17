Heaters break down at south Austin elementary school

Related Coverage AISD: 90 schools have submitted work orders for heating issues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at one south Austin elementary school are facing the cold without their school’s regular heaters. According to an AISD spokesperson, the heaters at Cowan Elementary School stopped working when the boiler went out on campus.

Parents of students at the school, located at 2817 Kentish Dr. — near the intersection of West Gate Boulevard and Davis Lane — told KXAN they were notified the heaters had stopped working on Wednesday while their children were in school.

School officials say they brought in portable heaters and doubled up some classes so that all students were kept in areas that were warm.

Fourth grader Jayden Buchunam said thanks to the portable heaters, it was bearable.

“It was, you know, warm enough to where I could wear this and I was fine,” he said, pointing to his jacket, “but I could just tell it was a little colder inside than it usually is.”

AISD maintenance crews worked on fixing the heaters most of Wednesday evening. At around 5 p.m. school officials said one-third of the heaters were working again. They said they were hopeful all of the heaters would be fixed by the morning. However, maintenance crews brought in 30 more portable heaters just in case they aren’t.

School officials say there are currently no plans to cancel Thursday’s classes at Cowan Elementary. They said if that changes, they’ll notify parents.

On Jan. 3, KXAN reported 90 Austin ISD schools, out of 130 total, had submitted work orders for heating issues.