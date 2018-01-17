I-35 in Georgetown back open after downed power lines, grass fire

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — All northbound lanes and the northbound frontage of Interstate 35 near SE Inner Loop in Georgetown are back open due to a downed power line that also sparked a grass fire. One southbound lane remains closed as of 3:45 p.m.

Electrical crews are on the scene to make repairs.

The average speed through the area is 5 mph and delays are stacking up as of 3:30 p.m. Drivers who need to get around the delay should try using Farm to Market 1460. Check KXAN’s Traffic Map for details on the delays.