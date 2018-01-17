Doctors warn the dangers of dropping temps on the body, know the facts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Your mother gave you a lifetime of warnings to keep you healthy during severe winter weather events. But, doctors are sending a clear warning to know the facts about the dangers of dropping temperatures on the body.

Myth #1: Going in and out from cold weather makes you sick.

“I know it’s a myth,” said Austinite John Cashin.

Is it? We checked with Baylor, Scott and White’s Dr. Radha Mahale in Pflugerville to find out.

“The shift in the weather, when it’s cold outside and warm inside does confuse the immune system,” she said. “So, it’s actually kind of true.”

Myth #2: Cold weather causes asthma attacks

“I’m going to say yes [it’s true],” said Michael Egan, who is visiting Austin from Boston.

Dr. Mahale said the question on asthma isn’t so cut and dry.

“In and of itself, it doesn’t cause asthma attacks. Asthma by nature is reacting to something,” Dr. Mahale said. “So, it’s reacting to the dry air in the heater. It’s reacting to the dust that’s in the house. But, it’s not cold weather that causes the asthma.”

Myth #3: Migraines get worse in the winter

“Doritos are the only thing that gives me migraines,” joked Elizabeth Petty, a New Yorker who is visiting friends in Austin.

“Absolutely a fact, especially when there’s a big barometric change,” she said. “It’s not so much the cold. It’s the change in the temperature quickly. When we get these cold fronts that come in and drops 20 degrees in 10 minutes, that is definitely going to affect your migraines, sinuses and joints.”

Myth #4: Your libido freezes during the winter months

Dr. Mahale says that is a trick question because of the sunlight that dims during cold weather.

“The cold weather corresponds with less sunlight out and that also makes people to have seasonal effective depression. And, that causes libido to go down,” she explained. “But, I don’t know if it’s exactly cold weather on the libido [that causes a drop].”

One thing doctors say will never be a myth and always fact: wash your hands. The more you do it during the cold weather months the safer you will be.