Cedar Park police reconstruct collision that killed two boys

Two boys died in a crash on Whitestone Boulevard and Walton Way in Cedar Park on Jan. 10, 2018. (KXAN Photo)
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Earlier this week, Cedar Park traffic officers reconstructed a collision that killed two boys and left their driver in the hospital with a coma.

Police say the Nissan Rogue SUV the children were riding in collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Jan. 10 just before 4 p.m. on West Whitestone Boulevard (FM 1431) and Walton Way. The boys, 1-year-old Daniel Chaudhary and 8-year-old Elijah Chaudhary, were laid to rest last week. The 31-year-old woman who was driving remains in critical condition in the hospital as of late Tuesday night.

Those who work in the area say the intersection where the crash happened is dangerous because people can become confused by the left turn flashing arrows. The speed limit for the area is 50 mph, which is set by TxDOT because the road is also Farm to Market Road 1431. Last year, Cedar Park police say there were eight crashes or collisions at the intersection. There were 19 crashes in 2016.

The Cedar Park Police Department expects to have an update on the case by the end of the week.

