All clear given after Cedar Park High School placed on lockdown

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a report of a suspicious person in the area, according to Cedar Park police.

The lockdown went into effect shortly after noon at the campus on 2150 Cypress Creek Road. The school’s principal sent a letter to families saying “Students are safe and we will share details when they become available.” It also said the school is working with Cedar Park police to “resolve the issue.”

Around 12:50 p.m. Cedar Park Police tweeted “ALL CLEAR AT CEDAR PARK HIGH SCHOOL.”

It later followed up, saying it initially had a report from a student that claimed another student had a weapon. Cedar Park police say it was not able to verify any claims, but will keep a few officers on campus.