Buda man with 'severe medical issues' reported missing

David Paul Dvorchak (City of Buda)
BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Buda are searching for 69-year-old David Paul Dvorchak, who was last seen at his home on Monday, Jan. 15.

Police say he was last seen leaving his home in the 1300 block of Cabela’s Drive and was headed to an appointment at 2500 W. William Cannon Drive in Austin. Family and friends are concerned because Dvorchak has severe medical issues.

Dvorchak is 6-foot-2, 270 pounds and has a full head of graying brown hair. He is described as having a large torso and small legs.

Dvorchak was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, blue jean pants, a black colored medical boot on his right foot, a medical alert necklace and eye glasses. Dvorchak was driving a 2013 white-colored Chevrolet Equinox (similar to the vehicle pictured below), bearing Texas Handicap License Plate: 4KSMR.

Anyone with information regarding the missing person can contact Detective Dustin Maxwell at (512) 312-1001 ext. 254.

Similar vehicle to Dvorchak's vehicle. (CIty of Buda)

 

