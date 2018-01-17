Abducted Houston-area girl taken from home by unknown suspect

By Published:
Jazmine Johnson (Texas DPS Photo)
Jazmine Johnson (Texas DPS Photo)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KXAN) — A 17-year-old girl was abducted from her Houston-area home by an unknown suspect, Wednesday, triggering a statewide Amber Alert.

Jazmine Johnson was taken from her home in Missouri City, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Houston, and is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with black hair and blonde highlights, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater with gold lettering and black leggings.

Officials have not released a suspect or suspect vehicle description.

Anyone with information on the abducted girl should call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s