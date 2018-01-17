Abducted Houston-area girl taken from home by unknown suspect

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KXAN) — A 17-year-old girl was abducted from her Houston-area home by an unknown suspect, Wednesday, triggering a statewide Amber Alert.

Jazmine Johnson was taken from her home in Missouri City, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Houston, and is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with black hair and blonde highlights, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater with gold lettering and black leggings.

Officials have not released a suspect or suspect vehicle description.

Anyone with information on the abducted girl should call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.