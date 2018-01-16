LIVE BLOG: Winter storm road closures and weather updates

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the most significant winter storm the Central Texas area has seen in years, KXAN is tracking the impact the storm is having on roads and schools.

Kate Winkle January 16, 20186:11 am CST

Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) is suspending operations. All Metro services contracted by CARTS will operate on a Sunday service schedule. Go Geo is also suspending service

Kate Winkle January 16, 20185:44 am CST

This is near Circle C Ranch southwest of Austin

Kate Winkle January 16, 20185:42 am CST

Photo of APD shutting down 183 overpass near MoPac

Kate Winkle January 16, 20185:40 am CST

Kate Winkle January 16, 20185:39 am CST

Kate Winkle January 16, 20185:38 am CST

Icy at MoPac South entrance ramp

Kate Winkle January 16, 20185:37 am CST

ICY ROADS:

US 290/Loop 360 ramp closed

SH 71/SH 130 ramp closing

Slippery patches reported along SH 45 WB between SH 130 and US 183

