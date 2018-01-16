VIDEO: Cars go slipping and sliding on icy roads

Car goes slipping and sliding on I-35 southbound on Jan. 16, 2018. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — All morning long, the KXAN News Team has urged people to stay off the roads due to ice forming on major highways. But, even with the inclement weather, people had places to go.

As of 8:30 a.m., the Austin Police Department said it had responded to more than 20 crashes related to ice Tuesday morning.

At 8:11 a.m., as Traffic Reporter Amanda Dugan was talking about conditions on the roads, a TxDOT traffic camera pointed at Interstate 35 southbound at the upper/lower deck split showed a car slipping and sliding as it made it’s way onto the lower deck. It’s not known if that driver got into a crash when the car went out of frame.

Just after 6 a.m., during Kate Weidaw’s live shot, a car headed from North MoPac to US 183 southbound can be seen in her shot spinning out.

KXAN.com will monitor the traffic situation on our live blog.

