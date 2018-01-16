SXSW Music Fest wristbands now for sale

By Published:
Pandora event during SXSW 2016. (KXAN Photo)
Pandora event during SXSW 2016. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you can’t get a badge to South by Southwest, the more affordable wristbands are now on sale.

The wristbands went on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. The SXSW Music Festival takes places Monday, March 12 through Sunday, March 18. The wristbands, which run $169 a pop, will also get you into the SXSW Gaming Expo this year.

Wristbands are for fans who live in the greater Austin area. Individuals buying the wristbands online must make the purchase with a credit card with a billing zip code in the greater Austin area. Each person may buy one wristband for themselves and one for another person whose name must be provided at the time of purchase.

More than 90 venues and 2,000 acts are slated for the 2018 SXSW Music Fest.

 

