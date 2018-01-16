School delays and closings for Wednesday, Jan. 17

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a full closure on Tuesday, school districts are now monitoring the weather to determine what should happen Wednesday. While precipitation has moved out of the area, temperatures will remain below freezing through Wednesday morning, which could create an icy situation.

As school district officials monitor the weather situation, KXAN will update this story as schools make their decision on what to do for Wednesday. Austin ISD said they would not make a decision until after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Districts Canceled:

Fayetteville ISD

Flatonia ISD

La Grange ISD

Round Top/Carmine ISD

Schulenberg ISD

Sacred Heart Catholic School, La Grange

District Delayed: None right now.

Others Delayed/Closed: None right now.