PHOTOS: Shoppers crowd, empty shelves at Austin-area grocery stores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scores of Austinites flooded into local grocery stores Monday ahead of an expected winter storm that has resulted in a number of closures at school districts and government offices Tuesday.
Along with the huge lines, KXAN viewers sent us photos of emptied shelves and a lack of basic food necessities at major grocery stores.
If you see long lines at Austin-area grocery stores, send us a video or photos here.
Long lines at grocery stores ahead of winter storm
