PHOTOS: Shoppers crowd, empty shelves at Austin-area grocery stores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scores of Austinites flooded into local grocery stores Monday ahead of an expected winter storm that has resulted in a number of closures at school districts and government offices Tuesday.

Along with the huge lines, KXAN viewers sent us photos of emptied shelves and a lack of basic food necessities at major grocery stores.

Long lines at grocery stores ahead of winter storm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Long lines at H-E-B on Slaughter Lane (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines at H-E-B on East Riverside Drive ahead of winter storm on Jan. 15, 2018 (Courtesy/Mary Guerrero) Checkout lines at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. in Austin at Braker Lane stretch to the back of the store. (Courtesy/Jennifer Wiebe) Long lines at H-E-B store in Austin due to approaching winter storm on Jan. 15, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo) Long lines at H-E-B store in Austin due to approaching winter storm on Jan. 15, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo) Long lines at H-E-B store in Austin due to approaching winter storm on Jan. 15, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo) Long lines at H-E-B Mueller ahead of winter storm on Jan. 15, 2018 (Courtesy/Lucia Briones) Empty shelves at Austin-area grocery store. (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines at the H-E-B in Bastrop (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines at H-E-B in Bee Cave (KXAN Viewer Photo) Empty shelves at the Pflugerville H-E-B ahead of a winter storm on Jan. 15, 2018 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Empty shelves at the Pflugerville H-E-B ahead of a winter storm on Jan. 15, 2018 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines at H-E-B in Lakeway (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines at H-E-B in Lakeway (KXAN Viewer Photo) H-E-B restocking bread after long lines on Jan. 15, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Wes Rapaport) H-E-B on Gattis School Road in Round Rock on Jan. 15, 2018 (KXAN Viewer Photo)