PHOTOS: Shoppers crowd, empty shelves at Austin-area grocery stores

By Published:
Long lines at H-E-B on East Riverside Drive ahead of winter storm on Jan. 15, 2018 (Courtesy/Mary Guerrero)
Long lines at H-E-B on East Riverside Drive ahead of winter storm on Jan. 15, 2018 (Courtesy/Mary Guerrero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scores of Austinites flooded into local grocery stores Monday ahead of an expected winter storm that has resulted in a number of closures at school districts and government offices Tuesday.

Along with the huge lines, KXAN viewers sent us photos of emptied shelves and a lack of basic food necessities at major grocery stores.

If you see long lines at Austin-area grocery stores, send us a video or photos here. 

Long lines at grocery stores ahead of winter storm

