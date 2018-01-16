PHOTOS: Icy aftermath of winter storm in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before some Central Texans braved the icy roads, they discovered another ice obstacle — ice-covered cars. Other viewers spotted icicles hanging from the usual places (houses) and the less-usual places (lawn ornaments).
Temperatures dropped quickly Monday night, finally reaching the below-freezing threshold Tuesday morning to turn the rain and sleet to ice.
Icy aftermath of winter storm in Central Texas
