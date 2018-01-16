One dead as vehicle crashes off Slaughter Lane overpass

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vehicle traveling on West Slaughter Lane Tuesday afternoon crashed at least 30 feet off an overpass, killing a man in his 30s or 40s. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash may be due to ice on the bridge.

Medics were called to the 1500 block of Slaughter, just east of Manchaca Road, at 5:14 p.m. Another man has been taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical injuries.

Austin police say the overpass, which is over railroad tracks, is closed to traffic. Drivers should find another route.

