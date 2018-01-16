Hays County first responders busy after ice coats roads

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Monday night’s winter weather made roads difficult to drive on all morning and into the afternoon.

In San Marcos, first responders were called to 41 crashes. The Kyle Fire Department responded to around 20 which included multiple rollovers.

Some of the problem areas in the county included State Highway 21, State Highway 123 and Interstate 35.

“Highway 21 is a solid block of ice,” said Kyle Fire Department Chief Kyle Taylor. “We’re seeing accidents where people think they are on wet roads when it has actually frozen over and they don’t know it until it’s too late.”

In extreme caution, Taylor says his crews were using brush trucks to run on medical calls so large trucks weren’t sliding on the ice.

In Wimberley, Hays County Constable Ray Helm says they didn’t respond to a single wreck, but some areas on Ranch Road 12 were slick.