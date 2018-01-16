Firefighters trying to put out heavy fire in east Austin house

House fire in the 1100 block of Shady Lane in east Austin on Jan. 16, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
House fire in the 1100 block of Shady Lane in east Austin on Jan. 16, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighting crews are working to put out a heavy fire in what is possibly an abandoned east Austin home.

A photo and video tweeted by the Austin Fire Department showed flames shooting out of the home in the 1100 block of Shady Lane, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday. Around 5:20 p.m., crews said the main body of the fire was put out and they had completed an initial search of the home.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information. 

