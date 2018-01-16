Big rig driver escapes harm in chicken-fried wreck in Texas

SALADO, Texas (AP) — The driver of an 18-wheeler has escaped injury in a chicken-fried wreck in Central Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a tractor-trailer rig hauling frozen chicken caught fire Monday morning on southbound Interstate 35 near Salado.

DPS officials say the driver noticed flames between the cab and the trailer, pulled over but was unable to put out the blaze.

Authorities are trying to investigate what caused the fire that engulfed the rig and its chicken cargo.

Salado is 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Austin.