Battle of the beasts: Gator and python entangled on Florida golf course

By Published:
Alligator and python fight (Photo via NBC News)
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (KXAN) — Photos showing a battle of the beasts were snapped on a Florida golf course, as a python and alligator fought to the death.

Julianne Dell, a reporter with the NBC affiliate WBBH in Fort Myers, spoke to the man who took the photos now going viral.

“The python’s head was in the mouth of the alligator and the alligator was just sitting there absolutely still with his eyes wide open not moving,” Dr. Richard Nadler said.

Dr. Nadler says he never expected his photo to be shared so widely. Security at Fiddler’s Creek Golf Club stood by in case someone got too close.

For those wondering how it ended, the next morning both animals were gone and the assumption from golf course members is that the gator won.

