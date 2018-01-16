Authorities say Houston-area couple ambushed, slain, robbed

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Houston-area husband and wife were ambushed and killed during a home robbery and the suspects later returned several times to the shooting scene.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released security video in the search for suspects in the deaths of Bao and Jenny Lam. Deputies found the victims Saturday night in their ransacked home in Spring after their son was unable to reach his parents.

Security video shows an SUV approaching the subdivision entrance Thursday night. Two men crawled under a gate. Authorities believe the Lams drove home and were attacked in their garage.

Guns and other valuables were taken, plus a Porsche Panamera that was found Sunday in a parking lot.

Investigators believe the suspects returned to the home several times before the victims were found.