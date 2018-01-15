VIDEO: Long lines at Austin grocery stores ahead of winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long lines have been reported at Austin-area grocery stores ahead of a winter storm expected to be the region’s most significant winter event since February 2011.

In a video sent to KXAN, a checkout line at the H-E-B in the Mueller neighborhood started at the end of a long aisle. Customers were seen with carts full of bread and other food items.

While the winter storm will be disruptive — with drivers being told to stay off the roads Tuesday and many school and city office closures — it is not forecast to be one for the record books, KXAN’s Jim Spencer says. And if you’re planning on making a last minute run to your local grocery store, keep in mind that this is going to be a single day event.

Austinites took to social media to poke fun at the response to what some have dubbed the “icepocalypse.” If you have a video or photo of a long line, you can send it to KXAN here.

“It’s going to snow” All of Austin at HEB: pic.twitter.com/GuQtazNUfp — Veronica (@verosmakeup) January 15, 2018

Been sitting in my car 10 minutes (this post only adding to the delay) trying to psych myself up to brave the insanity that is HEB the night before Austin freezes over. HELP. @KXAN_Weather pic.twitter.com/yU39oLsBJR — Kylie McGivern (@KylieMcGivern) January 15, 2018

On my way home from the office, I pulled into @HEB. Walked in with my cart, saw the lines, grabbed a sample, walked out, put the cart up and went home. Austin turns into a madhouse if ice/snow is predicted. — RD3tx (@RD3tx) January 16, 2018

