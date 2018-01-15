VIDEO: Long lines at Austin grocery stores ahead of winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long lines have been reported at Austin-area grocery stores ahead of a winter storm expected to be the region’s most significant winter event since February 2011.
In a video sent to KXAN, a checkout line at the H-E-B in the Mueller neighborhood started at the end of a long aisle. Customers were seen with carts full of bread and other food items.
While the winter storm will be disruptive — with drivers being told to stay off the roads Tuesday and many school and city office closures — it is not forecast to be one for the record books, KXAN’s Jim Spencer says. And if you’re planning on making a last minute run to your local grocery store, keep in mind that this is going to be a single day event.
Austinites took to social media to poke fun at the response to what some have dubbed the “icepocalypse.” If you have a video or photo of a long line, you can send it to KXAN here.
