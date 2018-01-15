Two Texans named to U.S. Olympic Men’s Bobsled Team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texans will be competing for the U.S. Team in the Men’s Bobsled in PyeongChang next month.

Former Rice University football player Sam McGuffie of Houston and Justin Olsen of San Antonio both qualified for the 13th Winter Olympic Games. McGuffie will represent the United States in both the two and four-man competitions.

Olsen, 30, who has competed in bobsled since 2007, won Gold at the Vancouver Olympic Games in the four-man team. He will be one of three drivers for the 12-member men’s Team USA.

“The men’s team showed their grit this season,” said USA Bobsled & Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele. “We could only name 12 people to the team, but there are a lot of players behind the scenes and on the ice that helped make the dreams of those 12 come true.”

The two-man competition in Pyeongchang is Feb. 18-19, and the four-man competition is Feb. 24-25.