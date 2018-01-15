Texas towns hit hard by Hurricane Harvey work to recover

A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005. Forecasts call for as much as 30 inches of rain to fall in the next few days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — Some Texas coastal towns where Hurricane Harvey made landfall are working to restore tourism and other economic attractions nearly five months after the storm.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports hundreds of businesses in Rockport and Fulton are now open amid recovery efforts assisted by Aransas (uh-RAN’-sus) County and other government officials.

Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, leaving behind destroyed homes, businesses and infrastructure in Rockport, with about 10,000 residents. Nearby Fulton, a town of nearly 1,600, also took a heavy hit.

Officials with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce say about 460 businesses of 1,300 are now operating.

Allison Larsen, a volunteer with International Economic Development Corp., was part of a recent recovery presentation in Rockport. She says the area’s charm — with special events, hospitality and homegrown businesses — is intact.

