Semi-truck and freight train collide in Hutto

By Published:
A semi-truck and train collided in Hutto on Jan. 15, 2018 (Hutto Police Department Photo)
HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Officers are investigating a collision between a freight train and a semi-truck in Hutto Monday morning.

Hutto police say no one was hurt and there is no danger to the public. It posted about the wreck on Facebook shortly after 9 a.m., and said the collision happened at a private rail crossing along US Highway 79 west of State Highway 130.

Photos show the storage area of the semi smashed in the middle and spilling its contents. It’s sitting at an angle perpendicular to the cab of the truck.

