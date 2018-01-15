School delays and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 16

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As school district officials monitor the weather situation, KXAN will update this story as schools make their decision on what to do for Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Monday, only one school district has made a decision regarding Tuesday, however, there are some city/county offices that have.
Districts Canceled:
-
- Dimebox ISD
- Fayetteville ISD
- Flatonia ISD
- Giddings ISD
- La Grange ISD
- Mason ISD
- Round Top-Carmine ISD
- Schulenburg ISD
- Sacred Heart Catholic School, La Grange
Other:
- Burnet County offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.
- Dripping Springs City Hall will be closed