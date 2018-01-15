School delays and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 16

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As school district officials monitor the weather situation, KXAN will update this story as schools make their decision on what to do for Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Monday, only one school district has made a decision regarding Tuesday, however, there are some city/county offices that have.

Districts Canceled:

Dimebox ISD Fayetteville ISD Flatonia ISD Giddings ISD La Grange ISD Mason ISD Round Top-Carmine ISD Schulenburg ISD Sacred Heart Catholic School, La Grange



Other:

Burnet County offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Dripping Springs City Hall will be closed