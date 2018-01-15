Rideshare companies will operate during winter storm, but expect delays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the ever-changing rideshare landscape of Central Texas, passengers can expect one more variable this week: icy roads.

Many ridesharing companies operating in Austin who spoke with KXAN Monday said they’d be operating through the storm, so drivers can expect to continue to use their favorite apps. However, road closures and the need to decrease speeds for safety will mean longer wait times for passengers.

Martin Galaway, a driver with the rideshare company RideAustin, has already checked the tire pressure in his Tesla and made sure that his tire pump kit is in working order ahead of this weather.

“Basically making sure your car is in tip top condition,” he said.

Galaway explained that he plans on offering rides through the storm, but if the roads or other drivers seem too dangerous, he plans on pulling off the road and waiting for conditions to improve. He said passengers can make things easier by planning ahead and picking out safe locations where they can be picked up

“Try to think about where the car is going to stop to pick you up, is there a bunch of ice there? Is it all snowy, or is it just a hazardous place with a bunch of cars going by? Always try to go to a place where the car can safely stop,” Galaway said.

“This is definitely new territory for us, we’ve never had these conditions in Austin and we’re a year and a half old,” said Bobbi Kommineni of Ride Austin. Kommineni explained that weather does not impact RideAustin’s surge pricing, rather the only thing that could increase rates would be a change in the ratio of drivers online to the number of requests driving in.

Kommineni noted that during the snow flurries which hit the Austin area earlier this winter, there was a slight shortage in drivers and longer wait times because it took longer for cars to get to passengers downtown.

KXAN also spoke with a spokesperson for the ride-hailing company Lyft who explained that it’s mostly up to drivers’ discretion whether to drive or not, but if roads were impassable Lyft would send out an alert. She also said that the only thing that would impact Lyft’s surge pricing was if there weren’t enough drivers on the road.

“The safety of our drivers and passengers is our top priority. We are closely monitoring conditions, communicating with area drivers, and connecting with city leaders,” said Aaron Fox, Lyft Austin General Manager in a statement.

This afternoon, Lyft drivers received an alert to help them prepare for the weather. Their website recommends drivers check fluid levels and heat as well as pack things like a first aid kit, ice scrapers, and flashlights.

“The drivers are gonna be out there because that’s what they do and a lot of them have done this for many years at this point,” explained Joe Deshotel, a consultant whose worked with transportation technology companies in Austin including Fasten. Deshotel added that ride share technology should all work the same during the storm, severe weather should not impact the networks the rideshare apps use.

Emails and in-app notifications to users explained that Car2Go has also temporarily suspended service in Austin starting at 10 p.m. on Monday.