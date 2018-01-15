Growing number of ABIA flights canceled ahead of storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Airline passengers flying to or from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday evening into Tuesday are encouraged to check their flight status.

Some airlines have already canceled flights in anticipation of the expected ice storm. Many flights scheduled to arrive at ABIA after 8 p.m. Monday have been canceled because airlines do not want their planes grounded in Austin when the storm hits. Those cancellations will also result in some cancellations Tuesday.

Passengers are encouraged to check their airlines’ websites for information on refunds and waivers.

An ABIA spokesman says runways are being monitored and will be cleared as they begin to ice over. Carriers such as American Airlines and Southwest Airlines say they have multiple plane de-icers in place at ABIA, ready to be used. Each airline is responsible for their own de-icing equipment, personnel and process.

To check your flight status, visit the airport’s website and click on “Real-Time Arrivals & Departures.”

In early December, more than 160 flights were delayed at Austin airport due to a winter storm.

