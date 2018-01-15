Austin woman’s dog missing for two years found in Nebraska

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bowser the St. Bernard is happy to be back with his owner after two long years away. And Robin, his owner, was so excited he’d finally been found, she drove immediately from Austin to Omaha to see him.

The Nebraska Humane Society posted the photos, some of which include the very large Bowser sitting on his owner’s lap. The organization said someone brought the dog in, and when they scanned his microchip, they found contact information from Austin, Texas.

“Robin was so excited she drove overnight through ice and sleet for the happy reunion. Chip Chip hooray!” the group posted on Facebook last Thursday.

As for how the dog ended up all the way in Nebraska, the Humane Society says sometimes dogs get out and those who rescue them don’t get them scanned for a chip.

“The dog might end up wth (sic) a ‘new’ family who has the best of intentions, but doesn’t realize the original family is missing the dog,” the Humane Society wrote in response to questions on the post. “We think that’s probably what happened in this case.”