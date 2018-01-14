TxDOT to treat roads for ice starting Sunday morning

TxDOT truck treating roads for ice on 183A on Jan. 2, 2018. (Report It: JR Sciuto)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With another chance of wintry precipitation headed our way this week, the Texas Department of Transportation will start pretreating Austin highways beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Crews will start pretreating on Interstate 35, then move on to other major highways in the region. Pretreating dry roads with a salt solution in advance of a storm discourages ice or snow from sticking to the pavement.

The First Warning Weather center shows the potential of subfreezing temperatures occurring Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday.

TxDOT will also have trucks on standby to respond to poor road conditions as the need arises.

The last time TxDOT had to treat roads in the Austin-area was on Tuesday, Jan. 2 when light freezing mist blanketed the area and wreaked havoc on the evening commute. If you have to hit the roads when there’s a wintry mix in the forecast, make sure you know how to drive in it.

