Tracking Central Texas’ third winter storm this season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team is tracking what is likely to become the third major winter storm to occur in Central Texas this season.

Latest model runs show the potential for precip to linger longer into Tuesday, possibly affecting both the morning and evening commute.

After a mild Monday in the 60s, and arctic front approaches Monday night, bringing the potential of subfreezing temperatures from Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday (more than 24 hours).

Accompanying the front, at least three trusted computer models agree with high confidence that light rain will transition to some type of wintry precipitation: sleet, freezing rain or snow. The National Weather Service mentions sleet and freezing rain for most of Central Texas, with the highest probability of pure snow in the Hill Country Tuesday.

This setup has the potential to affect travel and commutes on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon will be bitterly cold and blustery, forcing bridges and overpasses to cool down more quickly. Most communities will struggle to even climb above freezing (32°) Tuesday afternoon. Stay with the First Warning Weather team through the holiday weekend for frequent updates, and download the KXAN Weather app to stay aware.

See the latest computer model output below from two of the models mentioned:

Some uncertainty remains on the length of which wintry precipitation will continue to reach the ground as some models indicate a wintry mix lingering into the afternoon hours. Regardless, travel will remain hazardous through much of Tuesday due to moisture on the ground possibly creating a thin glaze of ice as long as temperatures hover around freezing.

