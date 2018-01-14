South Korean children’s choir visits Texas in wake of Sutherland Springs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two months after the deadly Sutherland Springs church shooting, a children’s choir visited Texas from South Korea to honor the victims.

The choir performed two songs Sunday at Hyde Park Baptist Church.

“The first place they wanted to go was the church in Sutherland Springs where the tragedy occurred,” said Senior Pastor Kie Bowman. “They went there just to pray. And while they were there, people came out from everywhere because they saw this little choir of Korean kids.”

The choir will be performing at several other services this week.