Mayor Steve Adler launches re-election campaign

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler officially kicked off his re-election campaign on Sunday.

Voters first elected him to the office in January 2015.

He says one of his greatest accomplishments was passing the city’s largest mobility bond.

And Adler said he will continue fighting for Austin.

“Austin is a magical city. If we have to fight to preserve what it is that special about the spirit and soul of this community, that means managing and planning for growth in a way that keeps us who we are,” he said.

Adler will face a re-match with Laura Morrison, a former city council member, who previously announced she would run again.

If elected, she would be the first woman to serve as Austin’s mayor since 1983.