False alarm: Man did not hold woman against will near UT

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
FILE: University of Texas at Austin Police Department patrol vehicle. (KXAN Photo)
FILE: University of Texas at Austin Police Department patrol vehicle. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Earlier reports of a man holding a woman against her will near the University of Texas at Austin campus are unfounded, the UT Police Department said Sunday afternoon.

UT Police had alerted the campus that a man in a sheet had approached a woman, grabbed her and then let her go near the 2500 block of San Gabriel Street at 25th Street.

But an hour later, UTPD said it happened during a gathering at a private residence and that no one had been held against their will.

UTPD said they will continue to investigate the original report.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s