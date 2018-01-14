False alarm: Man did not hold woman against will near UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Earlier reports of a man holding a woman against her will near the University of Texas at Austin campus are unfounded, the UT Police Department said Sunday afternoon.

UT Police had alerted the campus that a man in a sheet had approached a woman, grabbed her and then let her go near the 2500 block of San Gabriel Street at 25th Street.

But an hour later, UTPD said it happened during a gathering at a private residence and that no one had been held against their will.

UTPD said they will continue to investigate the original report.