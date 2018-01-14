Iranian-Americans protest Iran’s government in rally at Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Iranian-Americans chanted for peace at the Texas Capitol Sunday afternoon.

The group that gathered there today say it’s time for democracy in Iran.

Among the crowd was a woman who said she survived torture. She blames official corruption.

The group says this government needs to be overthrown.

“This government does not represent the will of people,” said activist Bijan Afkami. “Iranian people are peace-loving people. But the government in Iran today is a terrorist government.”

The protest in Austin comes after waves of protests have swept across Iran this month with thousands of arrests.

The protests, which began three weeks ago, were initially sparked by anger at the weak economy and official corruption, but escalated rapidly, with some protesters calling for the overthrow of the government. Clashes broke out at some protests, and at least 21 people were killed.

Iranian authorities say the protests have been waning in recent days.

Today’s protest came as the Texas Department of Public Safety just put new security measures into place at the Capitol. You can review a list of items now prohibited in gatherings at the Capitol on the DPS website.