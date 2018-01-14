First group of protesters welcome new security changes at Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chanting echoed across the Texas Capitol as a group of Iranian-Americans gathered there and demanded peace.

“This government of Iran is really not legitimate,” said activist Bijan Afkami. “It’s not the will of the people. It’s not elected by the people and it’s ruling by iron fists.”

Afkami is an activist who has organized protests at the Capitol year after year. “We definitely support peaceful demonstrations and definitely not the violent demonstrations,” said Afkami.

The protest on Sunday was the first after the Texas Department of Public Safety implemented new security changes. The agency said that the changes are meant to curb violent protests while protecting free speech.

“It has been observed that some individuals or groups seek violent confrontations during protests and equip themselves for physical combat,” said a DPS statement.

Below is a list of items that are not allowed, although DPS may also prohibit other items:

Firearms and other deadly weapons, except when authorized under License to Carry authority

Improvised items used to lock a person to another person or object

Plastic bottles containing alcohol or non-consumable substances

Open flame torches

Metal signs

Metal, plastic, and wood objects longer than 12 inches

Sticks or other objects with protruding nails

Balloons not filled with air, oxygen or helium

Bricks, stones o rocks

Projectile launchers, including water cannons

Spray paint cans

Gas masks or similar equipment

Glass bottles

Hammers

Crow bars

Toxic fluid, gas or solids in any container

Improvised shields

Helmets

Drones

Pepper spray

Tasers

“These measures are aimed at preventing violent confrontations during protests and demonstrations; maintaining order; and protecting all Capitol visitors from injury or infringement of constitutional rights,” DPS said.

According to the agency, counter protests will be allowed, but they must stay far enough away to avoid physical fights.