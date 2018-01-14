Congressman prepares for change with Supreme Court review of Texas district

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Supreme Court will soon hear a case and decide whether two Austin-area Congressional districts violate federal law and need to be re-drawn. The districts in question are U.S. House District 27, currently held by Corpus Christi Republican Blake Farenthold, and U.S. House District 35 held by Austin Democrat Lloyd Doggett.

“It does not make any difference in what I’m doing,” Rep. Doggett told KXAN after learning of the decision. He pointed out that his district has changed frequently over the past two decades. At one time, the boundary lines stretched from south Austin all the way to the border with Mexico. Right now, the district covers east Austin and follows a narrow path south along I-35 before winding into downtown San Antonio.

A federal court ruled that the district lines, drawn in 2011, discriminate against minorities and need to be redrawn. But Doggett does not expect the Supreme Court to take action until after the 2018 election. “One wonders if this will be resolved before redistricting starts all over again in 2021 after the 2020 census,” Doggett said.

The Congressman said he’s prepared for whatever decision the Justices reach. “I’ve always said I was ready to run wherever it was necessary and the best politicking I could do is try to deliver good government,” Doggett said. “And that’s what I’m trying to do.”