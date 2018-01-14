Austin pools get jumpstart on hiring staff

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It might not feel like swimming weather right now, but the Austin Parks and Recreation Department is getting a head start on recruiting aquatics workers.

It held its first hiring fair today.

The event lets people interested in becoming a lifeguard, pool attendant, cashier, swim instructor or swim coach get ready.

They go through an interview and sign up for any training needed.

Officials said there are some big benefits to signing up now.

“The importance of coming in early: You actually get your training out of the way,” said Wayne Simmons. “You might even get into a smaller class, where there is even more personalized instruction. Also, coming in early, you get your choice of districts.”

Pool attendants make $12 an hour, while other jobs start at almost $14 an hour.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s