Austin pools get jumpstart on hiring staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It might not feel like swimming weather right now, but the Austin Parks and Recreation Department is getting a head start on recruiting aquatics workers.

It held its first hiring fair today.

The event lets people interested in becoming a lifeguard, pool attendant, cashier, swim instructor or swim coach get ready.

They go through an interview and sign up for any training needed.

Officials said there are some big benefits to signing up now.

“The importance of coming in early: You actually get your training out of the way,” said Wayne Simmons. “You might even get into a smaller class, where there is even more personalized instruction. Also, coming in early, you get your choice of districts.”

Pool attendants make $12 an hour, while other jobs start at almost $14 an hour.