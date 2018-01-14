AISD, Seton hire nurses for campuses; parents hold out hope for nurses at every school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After an “enormous amount” of parent feedback, Austin Independent School District and Seton Healthcare are filling the nursing positions they announced during the fall of 2017. Many AISD parents are hopeful that AISD and Seton will be able to bring registered nurses to every AISD campus.

Seton provides nurses for AISD, and last fall they announced they’d be replacing some nurses on campuses with School Health Assistants who can teleconference with licensed medical professionals.

During the 2016-2017 school year, AISD had 55 full-time school nurses. At the start of the 2017-2018 school year, they reduced the number of full-time nurses to 41, bringing the School Health Assistants to campuses instead.

But after concerns from parents, the district and Seton announced they would boost the number of full-time nurses to 74 for the 2017-2018 school year. As of last week, Seton said they had 8 nurses left to hire.

Ted Hennessy is more than ready to have a nurse at Becker Elementary where his four-year-old daughter Esme attends Pre-K. Since the start of the school year, Ted has been going every day to make sure that Esme gets the care she needs for her type 1 diabetes.

“I actually have a place now. It’s not the library. They put me in this converted custodial closet,” Hennessy laughed. He is able to work from anywhere, so he brings his work to his daughter’s school so he can help her with the care she needs.

He is frustrated because up to this point in the school year, there has been no registered nurse consistently on their campus. He and his wife say they don’t feel confident in the support Esme has been getting at school for her diabetes, which is why her father has altered his schedule to be at school with her.

A spokesperson for Seton explained Sunday that they have already hired a nurse for Becker Elementary. That nurse is a Masters-prepared diabetic nurse. The nurse is slated to finish orientation and begin working full time at Becker by the end of the month. Seton said that the nurse’s education and qualifications were vetted based on Becker Elementary’s specific health care needs.

The process for hiring R.N.’s is time-consuming, Seton said, because they have to find very specialized employees to work in the schools.

Ted Hennessy said that for his daughter, the few times this year when there was a nurse working at her campus, it made a world of difference.

“[The nurse] was reviewing Esme’s files. She was checking expiration dates on her prescriptions — just that level of training that makes a huge difference,” Hennessy said. “And that is something that definitely would make us feel more comfortable and confident with her care at school.”

He added that while the assigned SHA was been getting into a good rhythm with Esme’s care, he still believes Becker Elementary and every other campus should have a registered nurse.

“The funding package [for AISD nurses] is through the end of this school year, what happens next year?” Hennessy said.

AISD and Seton built a parental advisory subcommittee. The committee sent recommendations to AISD. They believe every campus should have a registered nurse, and point to other urban districts like Fort Worth and San Antonio who have the same policy.

“The Student Health Services Subcommittee values professional licensed care on every campus that is on par with comparable school districts statewide and in our own community. Austin ISD should not be the outlier,” their recommendations said.

Their recommendations also suggested that only after each campus was staffed with a licensed medical professional should campuses explore new technologies for student health. They added that many of the challenges their committee heard about stemmed from a lack of coordination between Seton, AISD, individual schools and parents.

AISD also spoke with KXAN on Sunday, saying the new RN at Becker Elementary would start at the end of the month if everything goes as planned. The AISD employee said that Hennessy and Becker Elementary were informed of this update at Esme’s last 504 meeting. A 504 meeting is a conference between the school and parents for student accommodations.

Hennessy and his family had a meeting with AISD and Seton in December, and Hennessy recalls being told that there wasn’t an RN slated for Becker yet but that there would be eventually. When KXAN told Hennessy Sunday that AISD planned to bring a nurse to Becker by the end of January, he said he was not aware that was happening.

“That would be awesome,” he said.