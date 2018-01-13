Volunteers honor MLK with service projects across city

Published:
MLK Service Day 2018

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds got a jump start Saturday honoring Martin Luther King Jr prior to the holiday on Monday.

“I think it’s important because we care about our home. We care about where we live, you know. All the cool stuff around here, we should take care of it and respect it,” said Jamie Lopez, a tutor with AmeriCorps.

United Way for Greater Austin and Keep Austin Beautiful joined forces to help clean up the street that bears the name of the civil rights leader.

Volunteers walked a three mile stretch while picking up all the trash.

The clean-up was just one of 11 projects happening around town.

This is the 19th year for day of service.

