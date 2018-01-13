San Antonio DA says he’ll seek death for accused cop killer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Prosecutors say they’ll seek the death penalty against the man charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting a San Antonio police officer 14 months ago.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood has said he’ll personally be involved in trying 32-year-old Otis Tyrone McKane for the November 2016 slaying of 50-year-old Detective Benjamin Marconi. Marconi was shot in the head as he sat inside his patrol car doing paperwork in front of police headquarters. He’d been with the department for 20 years.

McKane was arrested about 30 hours later. He’s said he was upset over an unrelated child custody battle.

McKane has a court appearance set for next month but Lahood says it’s unclear when the case will go to trial.