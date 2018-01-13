Runathon raises funds to support Austin Justice Coalition

Together We Run

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austinites hit the pavement Saturday to raise money for social justice groups.

A group of University of Virginia students created the group Together We Run after the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va., last year.

They are holding a series of runathons across the country to benefit certain local groups.

All the proceeds from today’s run will be donated to the Austin Justice Coalition.

“Specifically with the Austin Justice Coalition, they are doing really good work about social and racial violence awareness — make sure people are aware of what they are doing, and how every person can be an active bystander in what they are doing,” said Yash Tekriwal, who organized the event in Austin.

More than two dozen runners participated today, but organizers say they had people donating money for each mile.

