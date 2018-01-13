Police arrest 2 in connection with New Year’s Eve murder in Round Rock

Josh Armstrong is pictured here with his dog in this photograph posted to his Facebook page Nov. 27, 2014. (Source: Facebook)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Police arrested two people Saturday morning in connection with the death of a man in Round Rock on New Year’s Eve, said the Round Rock Police Department.

Police said they used a SWAT team to serve a warrant for murder and take Richard Acosta, 23, into custody in the 300 block of Phillips Street in Hutto east of FM 1660 and north of Limmer Loop.

He is accused of murdering Joshua Armstrong on Dec. 31, 2017, at his home in Round Rock. Police told KXAN Saturday that Armstrong had been shot.

Acosta was taken into custody without incident, police said.

As a result of the investigation, police said they also arrested Vanessa Velasco, 20. She is charged with a Felony One Burglary of a Habitation in connection to the same incident.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

